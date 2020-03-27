Price Chopper/Market 32 to add Plexiglas shields to registers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Price Chopper/Market 32 is joining several other grocery stores in adding Plexiglas shields to its registers to further protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Mona Golub, Vice President of Public Relations and Consumer Services for the company said the Plexiglas shields will be installed in the coming weeks. They have an in house manufacturer producing the shields.

She said they will work on installing them to all stores in New York State in the coming weeks. She said the company has also added other protocols to further practice social distancing.

“In support of social distancing protocols, we are alternating open registers wherever possible, using floor markers to space out lines and have erected signage with visuals that further emphasize the message,” Golub said.

A copy of that image that will be places on the floor near each register is pictured to the right.

The Plexiglas shields will be a temporary solution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said they will reassess when they will take down the glass at a further date.