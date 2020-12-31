Price Chopper/Market 32 raises $108,000 for food banks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Check Out Hunger, an annual month-long fundraiser coordinated and promoted by Price Chopper/Market 32 in support of all the food banks in its marketing areas, raised $108,190, inclusive of the chain’s $20,000 corporate match. Customers had the opportunity to make their $1, $3, $5 or $10 donation while checking out at the register of any Price Chopper or Market 32.

All proceeds from ‘Check Out Hunger’ benefit 15 food banks located in Price Chopper/Market 32’s six-state footprint – Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont – with the monies raised in each municipality going directly to the food bank that serves that municipality.

“This year’s Check Out Hunger initiative is especially important as we see so many individuals and families struggling with food insecurity,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s Vice President of Public Relations and Consumer Services. “Food Banks play a crucial role in ensuring those in our community don’t go hungry and we are proud to work with and support these organizations every day of the year.”

Customers at all Price Chopper/Market 32 locations were able to donate throughout November for the campaign, with all proceeds benefiting local food banks.