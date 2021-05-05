Price Chopper/Market 32 now accepting EBT SNAP payments through Instacart

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Price Chopper/Market 32 Tuesday announced that all 130 of its stores in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Vermont are now accepting EBT SNAP payment as part of Instacart’s payment integration expansion.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 is pleased to be amongst the first national grocery retailers equipped to accept EBT SNAP benefits as a form of payment online via Instacart for grocery delivery and curbside pickup,” said Blaine Bringhurst, the Price Chopper/Market 32’s EVP, Merchandising, Marketing and Store Operations. “We’ve advocated for this convenience since our partnership with Instacart began and are truly gratified that the success of its pilot program now allows us to extend the convenience to our customers throughout our footprint.”

“Providing people greater access to the food they love is at the core of Instacart’s mission. We recognize the opportunity that we have to increase access to fresh food and pantry staples by making grocery even more accessible through same-day delivery and pickup,” said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “We’re committed to continuing to expand EBT SNAP payment for Americans across the country and proud of the way it elevates our partnership with Price Chopper/Market 32.”

Price Chopper/Market 32 says EBT SNAP participants will now be able to shop their stores, via the Instacart website and mobile app. Once customers create an Instacart profile, they can enter their EBT food card information to pay. A secondary form of payment will reportedly be needed for non-food items like taxes, tips and fees in accordance with federal SNAP guidelines.

The grocery story chain says customers can then enter their zip code to find the nearest store to them and start selecting items from any number of EBT-eligible products. Once the items are added to their cart, customers will be able to apply their benefits to the order. Orders for delivery and pickup can reportedly be placed for receipt in as fast as an hour or scheduled several days in ahead of time.

To help support costs for EBT SNAP participants, Instacart will reportedly waive delivery or pickup fees through June 16, 2021 on up to the first three EBT SNAP orders for each customer with a valid EBT card linked with their Instacart account.