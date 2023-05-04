ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On May 1, Price Chopper/Market 32 launched a two-month-long Fill A Glass with Hope/Fill a Plate with Promise campaign to support local food banks. Between May 1 and June 30, customers can round up their totals. Proceeds will provide local food banks with means to purchase food and milk for families in need.

“The American Dairy Association continues to go above and beyond in its efforts to bring fresh milk to those in need,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market32’s Vice President of Public Relations & Consumer Services. “We are proud to support their work in helping local families, especially during these times of increased food insecurity.”