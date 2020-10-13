Price Chopper/Market 32 launch drive-through pharmacy testing pilot program for COVID-19

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Free drive-up COVID-19 testing is offered on Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at select Price Chopper/Market 32 pharmacies. This pilot program is in conjunction with eTrueNorth, a company that provides healthcare services at local pharmacies, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

12 drive up test were done in Clifton Park Tuesday morning.

“It’s free, so this is a program funded through HHS,” Kim DeMagistris, Pharmacy Clinical Manager for Price Chopper/Market 32 said Tuesday. “So long as you register online and come through the test is free.”

Each test is self-administereed and takes 5 minutes to perform under the supervision of a pharmacists. There are five pharamcies taking part in the pilot program, Johnstown, N.Y., Shoppers World Clifton Park, N.Y., Market Bistro Latham, N.Y., Fort Edward, N.Y., and Oxford, Conn.

You can now get tested from your car thanks to a pilot program launched Tuesday. You no longer need to go inside the pharmacy for a COVID-19 test.

Each of the five locations has 24 avalible appointments each Tuesday morning. For a free test sign up for an appointment at www.DoINeedACOVID19Test.com.

LATEST STORIES