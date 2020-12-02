Price Chopper/Market 32 awards $6,000 in grants for Giving Tuesday

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Price Chopper/Market 32 awarded $6,000 in grants for Giving Tuesday to organizations across the area. As part of a global generosity movement, the supermarket chain encouraged its teammates to nominate organizations for the awards.

The recipients were chosen from each of the supermarket chain’s six operating states to receive a $1,000 grant. The selected organizations include:

LEAP (Learning, Employment, Assistance, Partnership) in Fort Edward, N.Y.

Civitan Club in Pittsfield, Mass.

Martha’s Community Kitchen in St. Albans, Vt.

Upper Valley Humane Society in Lebanon, N.H.

Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach, Bristol, Conn.

Trehab Emergency Food Program, Montrose, Penn.

“Our request for nominations from teammates across our six-state footprint generated a host of submissions, each of which sang the praises of an organization or initiative making a meaningful contribution to their communities,” said Mona Golub, vice president of public relations and consumer services. “We are pleased to honor the good work of this year’s Giving Tuesday grant recipients and grateful to those teammates who helped us shine a light on them.”