Price Chopper/Market 32 campaign raises $34k to aid American Red Cross

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Price Chopper/Market 32 announced Wednesday that $29,000 was raised during a month long initiative to help the American Red Cross for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Program.

The supermarket chain partnered with the American Red Cross by asking customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar when checking out. Price Chopper/Market 32 also contributed an additional $5,000 to the effort, bringing the grand total raised to $34,000.

“At Price Chopper/Market 32, we are pleased to be a part of this collaborative effort to help the American Red Cross to assist those affected by disasters big and small, in our community and across the country,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations and customer service. “We’re proud to join our customers and teammates who continually step up to support their neighbors and friends.”