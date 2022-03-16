SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Price Chopper Limited at 55 Railroad Place in Saratoga Springs will be closing. The grocery store will be permanently closing its doors at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.

The Price Chopper released this statement on the closing:

“In response to the increased residential development and advocacy for a more sustainable and walkable downtown, we signed a 10-year lease in 2012 to operate a limited variety market beneath the Market Center Apartments. With a 70,000 sq. ft. Price Chopper SuperCenter around the corner on Route 50, that downtown location, with its limited parking, has served as more of a convenience store for fill-in grocery shopping trips. When we upgraded the Price Chopper SuperCenter to a Market 32 in November of 2019, the much larger store’s expanded offer attracted even more of the little store’s traffic,” said Mona Golub, the chain’s vice president of public relations and consumer services. “Ultimately, after reviewing Price Chopper Limited’s current and future viability, we’ve chosen not to renew our lease.”

All of the 35 employees who work at the Price Chopper Limited store have been offered comparable jobs at one of the company’s other stores.

“It’s never easy to close a store, and we rarely do, but we have an obligation to make business decisions that support the continued health and growth of the company,” Golub added. “We look forward to continuing to welcome customers to our nearby Market 32 store.”