Price Chopper, Freihofer raise $200K+ for organizations fighting genetic diseases

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Price Chopper/ Market 32 and its partner Freihofer’s just wrapped up an annual giving program, the company announced on Thursday.

Through its year-long fundraising efforts Price Chopper/Market 32 and Freihofer raised over $200,000 to benefit organizations fighting genetic diseases. This included Muscular Dystrophy Association, Cure Rare Disease and the Melodies Center at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

According to the supermarket chain, it promoted the purchases of specific Freihofer’s products at its stores with a designated donation to the charities. Price Chopper/Market 32 reported that the program specifically raised $37,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, $33,754 for Cure Rare Diseases, and 133,160 for Melodies Center at Albany Medical Center.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 and Freihofer’s have partnered in the fight against muscular diseases and childhood cancer for decades,” said Price Chopper/Market 2 Director of Community Relations Pam Cerrone. “We are pleased that, with the help of our customers, we were able to raise such substantial support for these organizations.”