You can vote only at your designated polling place.

If you need to find your polling location you can look it up on the New York state board of elections website. After you input your information, you will also find a sample ballot so you can see the positions you’ll be voting for ahead of time. There are a number of big races we’re following including Troy’s mayoral race.

It’s a historic day in Troy as for the first time, no matter who wins, the next mayor will be a woman.

City council president Carmella Mantello is running on the republican ticket. She’s being challenged by Nina Nichols, who is currently in the Rensselaer county legislature.

Current mayor Patrick Madden is not eligible for reelection because of term limits.

Both candidates cite public safety as a major issue facing Troy residents. Carmella Mantello is running on a platform of public safety through community policing.

One of Nichol’s biggest priorities if elected would be to fully staff the city’s code enforcement department. She also wants to crack down on absentee landlords and make sure rental properties are safe.

Polls close at 9pm today.