Preview of Chatham’s 4th Annual OctoberFeast

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s Octoberfest and then there’s OctoberFeast!

Happening on Saturday, it’s Chatham’s Business and Arts Association’s 4th annual fall event, showcasing local drinks, food and live entertainment. From 11a.m.-6p.m., all are encouraged to take a trip along main street, enjoy the games and get a taste of everything local.

Bimi’s Cheese Shop, one of many vendors participating, will be offering free tastings!

You can’t have OctoberFeast without Chatham Brewing’s “OctoberFest” lager, which is a seasonal beer showcased during the fall season.

Tom Crowell, Owner of Chatham Brewing, says the collaboration of businesses brings people to Main Street, which is what they’re all about.

When it comes to the food, they’ll be using local ingredients from all over Chatham. Many local restaurants are cooking up fall-themed dishes and food trucks will be along Main Street.