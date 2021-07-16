Presumptive Republican gubernatorial nominee makes stop in Rensselaer

Rensselaer, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Republican lawmakers came out in support of top Republican gubernatorial candidate nominee Lee Zeldin. Their target: Albany.

“The feedback from New Yorkers from all walks of life, in all corners of New York, is about how long Andrew Cuomo has been in office and that it is time for him to go,” Zeldin said.

Zeldin’s coming off of a fundraising high, raising more than $4 million since the start of his campaign, close to doubling that of incumbent Andrew Cuomo’s $2.3 million.

Some Republicans have been divided on the party’s future post-Trump. News10ABC asked Zeldin how he planned to attract conservative voters who were turned off by the former president.

“Listen, I have and always will be my own man,” Zeldin said.

“It’s a valid question. It’s a good question. What you do do is take each person by their word and what their actions are,” said Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

McLaughlin has thrown his support behind Zeldin.

“We feel as a committee and as a county that this is the right move to make,” McLaughlin said.

In a statement, the New York State Democratic Committee said in part:

“The NYS GOP’s decision is good news for Democrats as they have decided to completely break with every day New York voters who have consistently favored a moderate-progressive agenda for the future of our state.”