Presumptive positive coronavirus diagnosis in Ulster County

Deputy County Executive Marc Rider, County Executive Pat Ryan, Executive Director and Chief Medical Officer of HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley, Dr. Michael Doyle give a press conference on presumptive coronavirus case in Ulster County. (Ulster County)

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday morning, the New York State Department of Health informed officials in Ulster County of a resident with a “presumptive positive” diagnosis of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

According to Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, the patient recently traveled to France and had symptoms consistent with COVID-19. He drove to a hospital, where they ran tests and immediately quarantine him.

We have been preparing for this contingency for the last several weeks and I am confident in our ability to respond quickly and comprehensively to ensure public health and safety. … Public Health officials have already begun interviewing this individual to assess who he may have come into contact with, and will notify those individuals. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan

Cases of the coronavirus are labeled “presumptive” when identified by state health departments. A case is considered “confirmed” when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially verify a diagnosis.

Backed up by health departments worldwide, Ulster County reiterated respiratory health guidelines to limit exposure to contagions:

Wash hands with soap and hot water often, for over 20 seconds, especially before eating

Do not touch surfaces in public spaces

Do not touch your eyes, mouth, nose, or face

Cover coughs and sneezes with tissues, and throw tissues away

Stay home if sick, except to seek medical attention

Keep your immune system strong with sleep and nutrition

Get the flu shot. It’s no too late!

Anyone experiencing fever with cough or shortness of breath should contact the local health department or 911.

Direct general questions about coronavirus to the state health department at 1-888-364-3065.

