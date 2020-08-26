Pressure mounts on Johnstown Water Board following Grand Jury report

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Pressure is mounting on the Johnstown Water Board after a Grand Jury concluded there was a “complete lack of professionalism” in the board’s dealings with the City and public. The Grand Jury has recommended board members face “removal or disciplinary action” while the City Council is pushing to abolish the board all together.

Of the five member board, two members, John Swierzowski, Jason Hammer, were named in the report. A total of 27 witnesses testified, and 15 pieces of evidence were considered during the investigation.

The Grand Jury also said it is “abundantly clear” that some members of the board have let their personal feelings and animosity towards the City dictate how they handle matters.

The City Council has went further, holding a public hearing on Wednesday, based around abolishing the Water Board entirely. The Council have issued a list of “facts” criticising the board and explaining why they think it should be abolished.

When employee time cards were reviewed for the week of January 25, an “excessive” amount of overtime was noted by Deputy City Engineer Joel Wilson, which he claimed was “odd for winter time.”

Under direction from board members, employees were also instructed to put in for “out-of-title work.” Wilson observed that no equipment was being used which would qualify for “out-of-title work.”

Wilson passed his findings on to the City Engineer and the employees only received regular pay. The situation eventually escalated to a point where Mayor Vernon Jackson asked Police Chief David Gilbo to conduct an investigation into the department.

In addition to the allegations centered around employee pay, multiple witnesses testified that an ongoing dynamic between the Water Board and City of Johnstown has led to neither side being able to work together.

One of the areas of conflict was based around the installation of water services to new homes on Linden Avenue. The Water Board claimed the proper procedure had not been followed for a water tap to be installed, the Mayor’s office claiming the Department of Health had given approval and the property’s owner, a Mrs. Kollar, contacting the Mayor with concerns the Water Department was not doing its job.

The report claims that on September 19, 2019, John Swierzowski left a voicemail on Eric Houser and John Denmark’s cell phones advising them that any employees caught working on Linden Avenue would be suspended or fired.

No criminal charges have been filed, but the Grand Jury did find that the “act of directing employees to violate their employment contract and risk being fired or arrested” warranted the report being passed on to the appropriate authorities “for the consideration of the removal or disciplinary action” of the Water Board members involved.

In a document filed with the Fulton County Court, the Johnstown Water Board said it disagreed with many of the findings, allegations, insinuations and inferences listed in the Grand Jury’s report.

It claims the report disregards the context in which the overall issues arose and disregards the independence and authority the board is given.

In the statement, the Water Board did acknowledge some of the “structural and process deficiencies” that contributed to the “underlying issues”.

The Board also claims any animosity or lack of communication is shared between them and the city; and their actions regarding Linden Avenue and the out-of-title work were “appropriate” and “based upon their reasonable beliefs and scope of authority.

They went on to request the Grand Jury report remains sealed.

You can see Johnstown Police’s full press release, which includes a note from the Sheriff, the Grand Jury’s report. and the response from the Water Board’s legal team below.