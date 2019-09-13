Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang giving 10 people $1K a month

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 3: Entrepreneur and Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang exits the stage after speaking at the National Action Network’s annual convention, April 3, 2019 in New York City. A dozen 2020 Democratic presidential candidates will speak at the organization’s convention this week. Founded by Rev. Al Sharpton in 1991, the National […]

HOUSTON (CNN) – During the third Democratic Presidential Debate, Andrew Yang announced he will raffle off 10 “Freedom Dividends” that will be financed by campaign donations from supporters.

“My campaign will now get a freedom dividend of $1,000 a month for an entire year to 10 American families.”

His campaign says Yang is already personally financing the Freedom Dividends for three people in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Florida.

The businessman and Schenectady-native claims in a news release that the giveaway is “fully complaint with all FEC regulations” and says people can enter the raffle on Yang’s campaign website.