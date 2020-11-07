President Trump holds press conference in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (NEWS10) — President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday he will be holding a press conference in Philadelphia at 11:30 a.m.
The press conference will include the former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and campaign Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski.
