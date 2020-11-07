President Trump holds press conference in Philadelphia

News
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (NEWS10) — President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday he will be holding a press conference in Philadelphia at 11:30 a.m.

The press conference will include the former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and campaign Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report