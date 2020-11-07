President Trump holds press conference in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (NEWS10) — President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday he will be holding a press conference in Philadelphia at 11:30 a.m.

Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

The press conference will include the former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and campaign Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski.

