President Trump expected to make ‘major statement’ Sunday, White House says

WASHINGTON DC (NEWS10) — President Donald Trump is expected to make a ‘major statement’ around 9 a.m, a White House Spokesman said Saturday night.

This announcement coming after a tweet the president sent saying: “Something very big has happened.”

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

“The President of the United States will be making a major statement tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock from the White House,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement that came more than an hour after Trump’s tweet.

The details of what the announcement will be are unknown at this time. NEWS10 will continue to update as new details arise.