President Donald Trump congratulates Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning to congratulate the Tennessee Titans on winning against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

He tweeted:

Congratulations to the Great State of Tennessee. You’ve got yourselves a fantastic football team. Big WIN last night! PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP VIA TWITTER

One week after dominating defending Super Bowl champion New England, Derrick Henry gained 195 yards rushing and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass in a 28-12 victory over the Ravens. Baltimore (14-3) had won its last 12 games, with quarterback Lamar Jackson setting records and looking unstoppable.

