Preservation group announces autumn series to explore Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation has announced events throughout September and October for its Autumn Series. The series starts September 12 and goes through October 24.

The series includes Sunday Strolls to explore Saratoga Springs. All tours are approximately 90 minutes and require walking and standing on varied terrain. Tours are limited to 30 people and tickets must be purchased in advance. The cost per tour is $15 for Foundation members and $20 for non-members.

The events are:

Historic Fifth & Madison, September 12, 10:30 a.m.

Historic Congress Park, September 19, 10:30 a.m.

Mail-Order Houses of Saratoga, October 3, 10:30 a.m.

Pups for Preservation, October 17, 10:30 a.m.

Down in the Valley: Exploring the Gut, October 24, 10:30 a.m.

Other events include bike tours of Saratoga Spa State Park and a cemetery tour. The bike tours last about three hours and are limited to 20 people. Tickets are required. The bike tours are September 26 and October 9 at 10:30 a.m.

The Twilight Cemetery Tour will explore Greenridge Cemetery on October 21 at 5 p.m. The tour last about 1.5 hours.

For more information or to purchase tickets to any of the events, visit the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation website.