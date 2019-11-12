Preparing for Thanksgiving: Equinox to receive turkey donation for community dinner

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away and the volunteers at Equinox are working hard to prepare their 50th annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner.

Price Chopper/Market 32 is donating more than 6 tons of turkey to the dinner which is known as one of the largest and longest-running holiday traditions in New York State.

On Tuesday, November 12, Price Chopper/Market 32 will load all of that turkey onto a truck and bring it over to the Empire State Plaza where meal prep takes place.

The Equinox Thanksgiving Dinner is held at the First Presbyterian Church in Albany. This year, nearly 500 sit-down dinners will be served and more than 9,500 meals will be delivered. 4,000 volunteers are responsible for pulling off this community dinner each year. By the way, Equinox’s Thanksgiving Hotline is up and running. Call (518) 434-0131 to request a dinner, make a donation, or volunteer.