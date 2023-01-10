ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region’s premier flower show is returning to the Cathedral of All Saints from January 13 to 15. In addition to floral displays, attendees can enjoy organ recitals, guided tours, a cafe, and a flower market. This year, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York has been chosen as the partner charity and will receive a portion of ticket sale proceeds.

On Friday, there will be a separate After Hours in the Flowers event from 7 to 10 p.m. The event features live music, food, a silent auction, and a fashion show.

Tickets for the events and more information can be found here. Below is a full list of events:

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11 a.m. – Guided Tour: Join Roger Murman, a Cathedral Historian, for a tour of the architecture and history of the building.

12 p.m. – Recital: Dr. Brian Taylor, Saint George’s Episcopal Church, Schenectady

1 p.m. – The Flowers of Redon: A Pastel Workshop with Brynna Carpenter-Nardone

2 p.m. – Guided Tour: Join Roger Murman, a Cathedral Historian, for a tour of the architecture and history of the building.

3 p.m. – Join Louis Bower Bannister, a florist, as he takes a walk through Cathedral in Bloom and talks about some of the arrangements.

(Friday daytime closes at 5 p.m.)

7 to 10 p.m. – After Hours in the Flowers: Tickets must be purchased in advance at: cathedralinbloom.bpt.me

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 a.m. – Open Studio for Artists Pre-registration required: cathedralofallsaints.org/events/cathedral-in-bloom-open-studio-2023

10 a.m. – Floral Crowns with Suzanne Becker: Using supplied materials you can make a gorgeous floral crown to wear.

10 a.m. – Guided Tour: Join Roger Murman, a Cathedral Historian, for a tour of the architecture and history of the building.

11 a.m. – “Albany’s Love Affair with Tulips,” Jessica Morgan, City Gardener

12 Noon – The Great Floral Design Challenge! Watch as six of our participating florists open their mystery boxes for a timed 15-minute centerpiece challenge!

1 p.m. – Guided Tour: Join Roger Murman, a Cathedral Historian, for a tour of the architecture and history of the building.

2 p.m. – Froebel Stars: A make-and-take workshop with Kathleen Brennan-Claydon.

3 pm. – Afternoon Tea Sold Out

3 p.m. – Recital: Mr. Tom Odell, Organ Scholar, and Gentleman of the Choir, The Cathedral of All Saints

4 p.m. – Guided Tour – Join Roger Murman, a Cathedral Historian, for a tour of the architecture and history of the building.

Sunday: 12 to 5 p.m.

1 p.m. – Floral Crowns with Suzanne Becker: Using supplied materials you can make a gorgeous floral crown to wear.

1 p.m. – Guided Tour – Join Roger Murman, a Cathedral Historian, for a tour of the architecture and history of the building.

2 p.m. – Recital: Mr. Dan Foster, Saint John’s Lutheran Church

3 p.m. – Join Louis Bower Bannister, a florist, as he takes a walk through Cathedral in Bloom and talks about some of the arrangements.

3 p.m. – Guided Tour – Join Roger Murman, a Cathedral Historian, for a tour of the architecture and history of the building.