Precautions to take for Thanksgiving gatherings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A reminder from health care professionals as Thanksgiving is coming up: make sure to take precautions to minimize COVID spread at holiday gatherings.

Louise Cardellia, a physician assistant at AFC Urgent Care in Massachusetts, said that to get tested for COVID before going to any gatherings for Thanksgiving. If you think you’ve been exposed to COVID, testing must be done within five to seven days after the exposure. If you have symptoms, it’s best to stay away from gatherings.

“Wash your hands. Stay distant. Wear your mask. If you are not feeling well, of course, get yourself tested, Cardellia said. “Don’t go around people. The last thing you want to do is spread COVID-19. Even if it’s not COVID, it’s something.”

Cardellia also recommends communicating with the hosts of the gathering to see if those who are attending are vaccinated, or if any high-risk people will be there. She adds that your best defense against COVID, especially as the holidays are coming up, is to get vaccinated.