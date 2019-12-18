Pre-kindergarten programs in N.Y. awarded $15 million

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- School districts throughout N.Y. will be receiving $15 million for pre-kindergarten programs. The new funding was announced Wednesday in a press release from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Funding was awarded based on an application process assessing the needs of the districts. They were also based on an effort by N.Y. to assist students in districts with the greatest need and to increase the total number of children in pre-kindergarten programs.

Incredible work is being done across New York to increase opportunities for critical early education for our youngest learners. Providing equitable access to high-quality prekindergarten programs for three and four year old children statewide is a priority for the Board of Regents and the Department so we can ensure that more children enter the school age program on a trajectory of success. Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa

The awards will help expand or start up pre-kindergarten programs in 26 school districts. Over 2,000 three and four-year-olds will benefit from the additional funding.

Locally, Schenectady City School District was awarded $477,604; the Greater Amsterdam School District was awarded $167,587; Rensselaer City School District was awarded $127,547 and Greenwich Central School District was awarded $124,800.

In 2015 pre-kindergarten was expanded to include 3-year-olds. Including these recent awards, N.Y. will now be contributing more than $840 million to fund pre-kindergarten programs annually.