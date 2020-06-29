PPP deadline fast approaching

The clock is ticking for small business owners applying for loans through the Payroll Protection Program.

The Small Business Association says the deadline for accepting lender loans transmissions is 11:59:59pm Tuesday, June 30th.

The program, set up through the CARES Act, provides relief for small businesses and non-profits affected by the pandemic.

It has resulted in almost $519 billion in loans from lenders.

But more funding, nearly $130 billion with the federal guarnatee remains available- even for businesses that are currently reopening.

“It’s very important for us to get the word out that the deadline is approaching,” says Shelby Schneider.

Schneider is with the Saratoga County Prosperity Partnership.

They help owners to retain and expand their businesses.

She says more than 60 percent of buisness owners whom they work with applied for PPP loans since the program began this spring.

“We know that initially a lot of sole propritetors and independent contractors had to wait a little while. Many buisnesses that had employees or a lot of employees got first priortity in line with their lenders to be able to access these funds. So, I think some people might have just given up.”

But she is encouraging those who have held off on applying to reach out to her and other free resources, like your local chamber of commerce to help navigate the process.

She also suggests that when businesses use the funds they borrowed to immediately start the process of loan forgiveness.

“Start the process for applying now and get this off your books and I know the lenders want to help you through this. So, apply for forgivness as soon as you can.”