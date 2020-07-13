Pownal man turns himself in months after shooting out a parked car’s rear window

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police say Michael J. Sweet, 19, of Pownal turned himself in on Friday for an alleged aggravated assault in April, when he shot the rear window out of a car.

At around 10:30 p.m. on April 14, state troopers responded to reports for a weapons offense outside a residence in Pownal. Police say investigators found probably cause that Sweet fired a weapon through the window of a vehicle owned by Jeremiah Gordon, 24, of Pownal.

At the time Sweet allegedly shot out the rear window with a firearm, the vehicle was parked near the kitchen where Jeremiah was sitting with fellow Pownal residents BillieJean Adams, 26, Yvonne Pratt, 45, and Willard Buell, 59. Police list all four as victims of aggravated assault.

Police say a projectile was recovered when the vehicle was searched. Although they did not release information about events leading up to the alleged confrontation, investigators say Sweet had been looking for Adams in Pownal, Bennington, and Woodford beforehand.

Sweet also reportedly gave a false statement to State Police when initially interviewed.

