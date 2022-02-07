Power restored and Main Street open after fire in Greenwich

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, February 6, a structure fire broke out at a three-story building at 126 Main Street in Greenwich. That structure fire caused a power outage in the area and Main Street to be closed.

On Monday, February 7, the Washington County Department of Public Safety provided a second update on the situation.

Officials say that the remainder of the structure is safe to the surrounding area and National Grid was able to restore power to the people affected.

Main Street was re-opened at around 1:20 a.m. on Monday, February 7.