Power outages in Warren Co. impacts local events

GLENS FALLS, N.Y.(NEWS10) Following Friday’s storm, thousands were still without power Saturday morning.

South Glens Falls resident Lauren Whiting was one of the luckier few. Although she didn’t lose power, she says her mother in Argyle did.

“I was getting candles ready. Making sure we had all the batteries for the flash lights.. We were preparing for it,” Whiting said.

The outages impacted events like Play Fest, a 24-hour play festival in Glens Falls. Some of their participants lost power.

“Writers are supposed to go home and write the play overnight. Our writer had to go into his work office because he lost power at home,” said Actress Kate Austin-Avon.

Many people were also happy to see the community come together and lend a helping hand.

“The thing that I really loved yesterday.. There were three to four of my friends on Facebook that said I have power. If you need a place to go come stay with me.. I thought that was really cool,” stated Valerie Epstein, a Queensbury local.

Actors will take the stage for Play Fest Saturday night at the Charles R. Wood Theater. For more information, Click Here.