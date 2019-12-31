Power outages affecting thousands across the Capital Region Tuesday morning

(NEWS10) — Several National Grid customers across the Capital Region were still without power Tuesday morning following a winter storm that hit the area Sunday afternoon into Monday.

Freezing rain and sleet caused icing on roadways and nearly 1,000 customers lost power near Johnstown and Caroga Lake, according to the National Grid outage map.

Restoration times vary across the region and according to the company, are subject to change depending on potential safety hazards such as downed wires, trees and tree limbs affecting the area.

Monday afternoon National Grid spokesman Patrick Stella told NEWS10 crews began working to restore power Monday morning and they expected to have a majority of it restored by Monday night.

Some additional photos from the Cherry Valley region where @nationalgridus crews are working to restore power. pic.twitter.com/xLAnJxnwsN — Patrick Stella (@stellapds) December 30, 2019

NEWS10 reached out to National Grid for an update on power restoration early Tuesday morning but have not heard back.

The NEWS10 Storm Tracker team is forecasting clear conditions for New Years Eve travel, but some untreated roads could re-freeze due to below freezing temperatures for areas in the higher elevations.