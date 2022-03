ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the National Grid Power Outage map, over 49 customers are currently affected by power outages in Albany. The outage started Wednesday, March 2 at around 2:05 p.m.

Estimated times for restoration are 3:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

For the latest from NEWS10 right to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.