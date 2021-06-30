Poughkeepsie man drowns in Wappinger Creek

WAPPINGER FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple agencies were deployed Tuesday following reports of a possible drowning in Wappinger Creek behind Wappinger Falls Trailer Park on New Hackensack Road.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office says first responders arrived on scene around 6:20 p.m. using a citizen’s rowboat to start searching for a missing 20-year-old male swimmer from Poughkeepsie. Additional resources were requested to the scene including:

Swift-water rescue teams from the Arlington and LaGrange Fire Departments,

The New Hamburgh Fire Department boat

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol

Underwater Search and Recovery Team

Detective Bureau

The Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response

New York State Police also assisted at the scene.

Police say during the search, New Hamburg firefighters found the 20-year-old around 7:30 p.m. Critical life saving techniques were started and he was taken by Town of Wappinger Ambulance to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

With incidents like this, the Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to use extreme caution when swimming in a river, lake, stream, creek, or other natural water environment. Fast-moving currents, waves, and

rapids are said to be extremely dangerous. Other dangers like waterfalls, dams, underwater

obstacles, rocks, and debris also pose an extreme threat. Hazardous areas like these should always

be avoided, and anyone swimming in a natural water environment should always wear

a life-jacket.