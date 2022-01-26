Potsdam residents arrested after police find 270 heroin packets laced with fentanyl

DEKALB, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two have been arrested in St. Lawrence County after police uncovered a significant amount of a illegal drugs.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrested of Potsdam residents Emily C. Oakes, age 33, and Korey D. Ayers, age 35 after deputies located 270 packets of Fentanyl and Heroin inside of their vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the drugs were discovered inside the vehicle following a traffic stop for following too closely. This occurred on U.S. Highway 11 in the Town of De Kalb on January 25, 2022.

St. Lawrence Sheriff’s charged Ayers and Oakes with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a B-Felony and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, an A-misdemeanor.

Ayers and Oakes were arraigned in Canton Town Court before Judhe Morgan. Both were released to appear in court at a later date.