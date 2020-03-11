Pothole Patrol: Clifton Park rolls out new tool to tackle potholes

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Clifton Park Highway Department has rolled out new equipment this winter to tackle potholes.

Inspired by other municipalities who have incorporated the new technology, like the Town of Colonie, Clifton Park is next to try out the asphalt hotbox machine this season.

The hotbox makes it possible, by acting as a large conventional oven, to fill potholes with hot asphalt during the winter when asphalt plants are closed.

It’s more effective versus the typical “cold patch” method used in the past, according to Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull.

According to Clifton Park website, “Potholes are repaired year round. If you have a pothole in your area that needs repair, please call 371-7310, and a foreman will inspect the area immediately to determine the best course of action.”