Pothole patching work to begin along I-787 ramps, Route 9

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting Tuesday afternoon commuters along I-787 and Route 9 can expect rolling lane closures as crews work to fill up pot holes.

Department of Transportation crews are set to begin work on the Exit 6 and Exit 4B ramps to I-787 in Albany County and along Route 9 in Saratoga County.

Crews will work in the village of Menands on the westbound segment of the Exit 6 ramp from I-787 to Broadway starting at 1:30 p.m. and ending at about 9 p.m. Work on the eastbound portion of the ramp is scheduled for Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, crews will work on the Exit 4B ramp from North Pearl Street in Albany to southbound I-787 from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Starting Tuesday and ending Friday, crews will patch potholes on Route 9 in both directions between the Mohawk River and in the town of Halfmoon and Route 67 in Malta.