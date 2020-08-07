Potential ‘low-risk’ COVID-19 exposure in Saratoga Springs

Posted: / Updated:
Blue face masks

Blue face masks. (Karolina Grabowska / Pexels)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Contact tracers in the Saratoga County Public Health Department have determined that there was a low-risk COVID-19 exposure at the end of July at the Saratoga 5 Points Market & Deli in Saratoga Springs.

The exposure took place during the following times:

  • Wednesday, July 29 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 30 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
  • Friday, July 31 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

While the employee who tested positive was wearing a mask at all times, anyone who visited the location on those dates should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

