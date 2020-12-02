Potential COVID exposure at the Red Barn Clubhouse in Cobleskill

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schoharie County Department of Health is warning of a possible COVID exposure at the Red Barn Clubhouse. The Red Barn Clubhouse has elected to close for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Check yourself for symptoms if you were there during these times:

11/23 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

11/25 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

11/27 5-8 p.m.

11/28 5-8 p.m.

If you begin to develop symptoms then the Schoharie County Health Department asks that you isolate and get tested.