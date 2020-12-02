Potential COVID exposure at the Red Barn Clubhouse in Cobleskill

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schoharie County Department of Health is warning of a possible COVID exposure at the Red Barn Clubhouse. The Red Barn Clubhouse has elected to close for the remainder of the 2020 season.
Check yourself for symptoms if you were there during these times:
- 11/23 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
- 11/25 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
- 11/27 5-8 p.m.
- 11/28 5-8 p.m.
If you begin to develop symptoms then the Schoharie County Health Department asks that you isolate and get tested.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Boy killed by train as family minivan waits for Christmas light display
- Say goodbye to emotional-support animals in airplane cabins
- CDC issues holiday travel guidance: Stay home or get tested twice
- North Carolina man grabs sleeping 14-year-old through open window
- Naked stranger, feces-covered walls found in Tennessee home