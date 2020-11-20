Potential COVID exposure at Saratoga Springs restaurant

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Public Health Services and its team of contact tracers have determined a COVID-19 exposure at Osteria Danny’s Restaurant on Henry Street in Saratoga Springs.

Multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19, were wearing masks at all times and worked on:

Tuesday, November 10 from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 11 from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 12 from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday, November 13 from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 14 from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 15 from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Monday, November 16 from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Anyone who visited this location during the dates and times listed should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their health care provider to get a diagnostic test. Additionally, anyone can get a diagnostic test at the test sites.