Potential COVID exposure at Raindancer Restaurant in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Department of Health is warning of a possible COVID exposure at Raindancer Restaurant in Amsterdam, which is Montgomery County. There are warning of a possible exposure on two different dates.

Dates and Times:

  • Wednesday, Dec. 9 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 12 – 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9:10 p.m.

If you visited the restaurant during those times please monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure. The date to monitor to for the first exposure is Dec. 24 and for the second exposure it is Dec. 27.

If you have any questions please reach out to your local Health Department.

