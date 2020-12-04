Potential COVID exposure at NBT Bank in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Health Department sent a warning of a possible COVID exposure at the NBT Bank in Amsterdam. Anyone who visited the bank during the following times should monitor themselves for COVID symptoms.
Times:
- Friday, Nov. 27 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 28 – 8 a.m. to Noon
- Monday, Nov. 30 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 1 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 2 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the Montgomery County Department of Health.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases