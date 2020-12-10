Potential COVID exposure at Marshalls in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Health Department is warning of a possible COVID exposure at the Marshalls in Amsterdam Commons. They say that anyone potentially exposed should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure.

  • Wednesday, Dec. 2 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 3 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 4 – a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

If you begin to exhibit symptoms please let your health care provider know immediately.

