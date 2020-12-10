AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Health Department is warning of a possible COVID exposure at the Marshalls in Amsterdam Commons. They say that anyone potentially exposed should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure.
Dates and times:
- Wednesday, Dec. 2 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 3 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 4 – a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
If you begin to exhibit symptoms please let your health care provider know immediately.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Latest COVID update from Cuomo focuses on hospitalizations, leaves off microclusters
- Lawmakers optimistic as they see progress on COVID-19 relief framework
- Digital Exclusive: Teddy Roosevelt’s link to North Creek’s train station
- Cohoes man arrested in Troy rape case
- Potential COVID exposure at Marshalls in Amsterdam