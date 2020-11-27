Potential COVID exposure at Glenville Library

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) has confirmed that an employee, who later tested positive for COVID-19, worked at the Glenville branch of the Schenectady County Public Library System on November 18 from 1-5 p.m. SCPHS has identified and quarantined close contacts of the individual.
Although SCPHS believes there is a low risk of exposure, members of the public who went inside the Glenville library during that time should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from that date and consider getting tested. If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor, and SCPHS at (518) 386-2824 option 2, for further guidance.
Schenectady County Public Library System has followed all guidance from Schenectady County
Public Health Services and has fully cooperated during the investigation.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- SUNY extends mandatory COVID-19 testing of CSEA-represented employees
- Older New Yorkers reminded to receive annual flu shots
- Albany marketing company highlights Black-owned local businesses for free
- Workers worldwide hold ‘Make Amazon Pay’ protests on Black Friday
- Empire Center report: The problem with special education funding in N.Y.