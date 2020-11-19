Potential COVID-19 exposure at Glenville Queen

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) has confirmed that a customer, who later tested positive for COVID-19, dined at Glenville Queen Family Restaurant in Glenville on November 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. SCPHS has identified and quarantined close contacts of the individual.

Although SCPHS believes there is a low risk of exposure, members of the public who dined at the restaurant during that time should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19

for 14 days and consider getting tested.

If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor and SCPHS at (518) 386-2824 option 2, for further guidance. Glenville Queen has followed all guidance from Schenectady County Public Health Services and has fully cooperated during the investigation.