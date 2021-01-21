Potential coronavirus exposures in Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fulton County officials are warning of a number of potential coronavirus exposures at Ralph’s Tailor Shop in Gloversville. The exposures took place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on January 13, 14, and 15.

Anyone who visited the Main Street-based business during those times is advised to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14-days following the potential exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell.

If symptoms develop, contact your medical provider, an urgent care center or your local public health agency. Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580. New York State’s COVID testing hotline can be reached at 1-888-364-3065.

High risk groups, including the elderly and immuno-compromised are advised to contact a medical provider even if symptoms appear to be mild. In an emergency, dial 911.