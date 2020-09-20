Potential coronavirus exposure at Halfmoon McDonald’s

This Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo shows the exterior of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mebane, N.C. McDonald’s reports financial earns on Tuesday, Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County officials are warning of a potential low-risk COVID-19 exposure at a Halfmoon fast food restaurant. The county Public Health Department say an employee at the McDonald’s located at 1517 Crescent Vischer Ferry Road in Halfmoon has tested positive for the virus.

The employee worked from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, September 12. Although the employee was wearing a mask at all times, anyone who visited this location on these dates should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their health care provider to get a diagnostic test.

Sites where diagnostic tests are available are listed online.

