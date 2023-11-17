ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Black owned in a budding industry. A Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary had its future business site approved by local regulators. Officials and the business owner are hoping the proposed dispensary’s presence be one less vacant storefront in Downtown Albany.

“It’s been an uphill battle going on March. It’s gonna be three years that I’ve been trying to get into the cannabis industry but there’s so many ups and downs” said Amin Cowan.

Cowan says he was granted a Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CUARD pronounced “CARD”) license back in March. CUARD is just one of many steps businesses need to go through in order to sell adult-use cannabis in New York State.

Cowan now wants to look at other kinds of adult use licenses for his future dispensary Mr. Good Vybz. He says it’s surreal to see the plant that got people put into prison, become a legal economic opportunity.

“It’s something that we’ve been doing since the beginning of time, we’ve just been getting reprimanded for it” said Cowan. “It’s a new way to bring prosperity to the community” the businessman added.

A big part of the hoopla around this business’s possible opening, is one less vacant storefront Downtown. Andrew Joyce, chairman of the Albany county legislature highlighting the importance of small business.

“Regeneron, all these big businesses are coming to Albany County and we have to leave room and leave space and the opportunity and encouragement for a lot of these young entrepreneurs” Joyce said.

Amin’s wife Coreisha is hopeful for the next step in opening their business:

“This is just the beginning. This isn’t the end. Wherever we can go from here, we will.”

Should all go well and according to schedule, the businesses that have been approved for the adult licenses are expected to be announced in December.