Postmaster says USPS will ‘suspend’ some operational changes until after election

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 13: A postal worker leaves a United State Postal Service facility on August 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. President Donald Trump said today that he opposes additional funding for the Postal Service because the lack of additional funding would make it more difficult to deliver mail-in ballots. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/AP)— President Donald Trump’s embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy issued a statement on Friday that says he will “suspend” changes to the Postal Service—which have prompted concern about mail delays—until after the election.

“I came to the Postal Service to make changes to secure the success of this organization and its long-term sustainability,” DeJoy said in a statement. “I believe significant reforms are essential to that objective, and work toward those reforms will commence after the election. In the meantime, there are some longstanding operational initiatives — efforts that predate my arrival at the Postal Service — that have been raised as areas of concern as the nation prepares to hold an election in the midst of a devastating pandemic. To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.”

DeJoy will appear Friday before the Senate to testify about the uproar over mail delivery disruptions. Lawmakers and others are warning the changes could imperil the November election.

Trump has denied he is trying to slow-walk the mail, but the administration is scrambling to respond to the public outcry. House lawmakers prepared an emergency vote for Saturday to halt the changes. The Postal Service said it has stopped removing mailboxes and mail-sorting machines after complaints from lawmakers.

