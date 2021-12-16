Post-holiday COVID surge seen in Capital Region schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Capital Region schools are seeing a post-Thanksgiving Day surge in COVID cases. The latest update shows some schools have doubled their number of reported cases between November 16 and December 16, according to the New York COVID-19 Report Card.
A notable difference is mostly seen in larger school districts like Averill Park, Schenectady, and Shenendehowa but can also be seen in smaller ones like Berne-Knox-Westerlo, Corinth, and New Lebanon.
The Shenendehowa School District reported 173 cases between September 1-November 16. From November 16-December 16 they reported 257. The district said this isn’t unlike what they saw around the holidays last year.
“The rise in COVID-19 cases is very similar to what we saw last year around this time due to winter weather and holiday gatherings/parties indoors. We continue to work through our mitigation efforts in partnership with our nurses and Department of Health,” said Public Information Officer, Lindsay Valenti.
Check the tables for other Capital Region school districts by county below:
Albany County
|School District
|Students Nov. 16
|Students Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff Dec. 16
|Albany City School District
|209
|313
|62
|97
|Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District
|26
|64
|12
|29
|Bethlehem Central School District
|42
|71
|11
|23
|Cohoes City School District
|70
|96
|17
|22
|Green Island Union Free School District
|6
|10
|6
|7
|Guilderland Central School District
|110
|214
|17
|42
|Menands Union Free School District
|6
|10
|2
|2
|North Colonie School District
|110
|227
|21
|40
|Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District
|37
|87
|6
|10
|South Colonie Central School District
|127
|211
|18
|39
|Voorheesville Central School District
|27
|55
|5
|10
|Watervliet City School District
|37
|55
|7
|10
Columbia County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
|Chatham Central School District
|26
|62
|3
|13
|Germantown Central School District
|7
|12
|2
|3
|Hudson City School District
|21
|57
|12
|22
|Ichabod Crane Central School District
|93
|147
|13
|16
|New Lebanon Central School District
|5
|26
|1
|2
|Taconic Hills Central School District
|20
|32
|13
|17
Fulton County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
|Broadalbin Perth School District
|135
|186
|24
|33
|Gloversville School District
|138
|181
|24
|36
|Johnstown School District
|70
|101
|20
|31
|Mayfield School District
|48
|72
|11
|21
|Northville School District
|33
|47
|10
|13
|Wheelerville Union Free School District
|7
|8
|1
|2
Greene County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
|Cairo Durham Central School District
|34
|67
|11
|19
|Catskill Central School District
|21
|48
|10
|16
|Coxsackie-Athens School District
|35
|56
|8
|18
|Greenville Central School District
|27
|58
|8
|19
|Hunter-Tannersville Central School District
|8
|12
|0
|3
|Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District
|8
|14
|3
|5
Montgomery County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff Dec. 16
|Greater Amsterdam Central School District
|116
|155
|16
|34
|Canajoharie Central School District
|49
|53
|10
|11
|Fonda Fultonville Central School District
|57
|92
|11
|17
|Fort Plain Central School District
|25
|38
|2
|6
|Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District
|43
|78
|14
|32
Rensselaer County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
|Averill Park School District
|95
|185
|16
|33
|Berlin School District
|41
|86
|9
|27
|Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District
|42
|69
|6
|11
|East Greenbush School District
|99
|214
|17
|32
|Hoosic Valley School District
|48
|95
|11
|20
|Hoosick Falls School District
|12
|28
|5
|9
|Lansingburgh School District
|70
|78
|11
|13
|North Greenbush School District
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Rensselaer City School District
|45
|65
|10
|17
|Schodack School District
|14
|45
|2
|7
|Troy City School District
|156
|233
|20
|38
|Wynantskill Union Free School District
|7
|19
|2
|7
Saratoga County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
|Ballston Spa Central School District
|91
|215
|16
|39
|Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District
|74
|155
|13
|25
|Corinth Central School District
|26
|76
|7
|11
|Edinburg Common School
|6
|10
|3
|5
|Galway Central School District
|19
|29
|9
|12
|Hadley-Luzerne Central School District
|14
|38
|6
|12
|Mechanicville City School District
|37
|59
|7
|11
|Saratoga Springs City School District
|107
|252
|25
|37
|Schuylerville Central School District
|28
|98
|5
|14
|Shenendehowa Central School District
|173
|430
|29
|48
|South Glens Falls Central School District
|108
|250
|17
|45
|Stillwater Central School District
|37
|57
|7
|15
|Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District
|21
|45
|4
|13
Schenectady County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
|Duanesburg School District
|10
|41
|2
|11
|Mohonasen School District
|107
|154
|11
|13
|Niskayuna School District
|63
|135
|8
|17
|Schalmont School District
|104
|150
|13
|23
|Schenectady City School District
|253
|387
|67
|113
|Scotia-Glenville School District
|50
|111
|7
|15
Schoharie County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
|Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District
|30
|75
|6
|23
|Jefferson Central School District
|16
|16
|3
|3
|Sharon Springs Central School District
|2
|8
|0
|3
Warren County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
|Glens Falls Central School District
|80
|130
|8
|18
|Johnsburg Central School District
|13
|54
|2
|10
|Lake George School District
|24
|46
|5
|10
|North Warren Central School District
|25
|48
|8
|10
|Queensbury Union Free School District
|134
|260
|15
|29
|Warrensburg Central School District
|37
|52
|4
|10
Washington County
|School District
|Students
Nov. 16
|Students
Dec. 16
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
|Argyle Central School District
|16
|37
|5
|13
|Bolton Central School District
|4
|15
|1
|3
|Cambridge Central School District
|23
|49
|8
|22
|Fort Ann Central School District
|41
|69
|2
|11
|Granville Central School District
|58
|121
|15
|21
|Greenwich Central School District
|28
|50
|7
|15
|Hartford Central School District
|15
|37
|2
|6
|Hudson Falls Central School District
|191
|284
|25
|37
|Salem Central School District
|9
|14
|4
|5
|Whitehall Central School District
|40
|59
|13
|18