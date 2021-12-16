Post-holiday COVID surge seen in Capital Region schools

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted:

FILE — In this April 13, 2021 file photo Kindergarten students participate in a classroom activity on the first day of in-person learning at Maurice Sendak Elementary School in Los Angeles California schools have a few statewide requirements for how schools apply COVID rules for schools but leave most details up to the local districts, leading to a dizzying patchwork of approaches that parents and teachers say can be confusing and frustrating. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong,File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Capital Region schools are seeing a post-Thanksgiving Day surge in COVID cases. The latest update shows some schools have doubled their number of reported cases between November 16 and December 16, according to the New York COVID-19 Report Card.

A notable difference is mostly seen in larger school districts like Averill Park, Schenectady, and Shenendehowa but can also be seen in smaller ones like Berne-Knox-Westerlo, Corinth, and New Lebanon.

The Shenendehowa School District reported 173 cases between September 1-November 16. From November 16-December 16 they reported 257. The district said this isn’t unlike what they saw around the holidays last year.

“The rise in COVID-19 cases is very similar to what we saw last year around this time due to winter weather and holiday gatherings/parties indoors. We continue to work through our mitigation efforts in partnership with our nurses and Department of Health,” said Public Information Officer, Lindsay Valenti.

Check the tables for other Capital Region school districts by county below:

Albany County

School DistrictStudents Nov. 16Students Dec. 16Teachers/staff Nov. 16Teachers/staff Dec. 16
Albany City School District2093136297
Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District26641229
Bethlehem Central School District42711123
Cohoes City School District70961722
Green Island Union Free School District61067
Guilderland Central School District1102141742
Menands Union Free School District61022
North Colonie School District1102272140
Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District3787610
South Colonie Central School District1272111839
Voorheesville Central School District2755510
Watervliet City School District3755710

Tracking COVID vaccinations in the Capital Region

Columbia County

School DistrictStudents
Nov. 16		Students
Dec. 16		Teachers/staff
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
Chatham Central School District 2662313
Germantown Central School District 71223
Hudson City School District 21571222
Ichabod Crane Central School District 931471316
New Lebanon Central School District 52612
Taconic Hills Central School District20321317

Fulton County

School DistrictStudents
Nov. 16		Students
Dec. 16		Teachers/staff
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
Broadalbin Perth School District1351862433
Gloversville School District1381812436
Johnstown School District701012031
Mayfield School District48721121
Northville School District33471013
Wheelerville Union Free School District7812

Tracking coronavirus cases by county

Greene County

School DistrictStudents
Nov. 16		Students
Dec. 16		Teachers/staff
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
Cairo Durham Central School District 34671119
Catskill Central School District 21481016
Coxsackie-Athens School District3556818
Greenville Central School District2758819
Hunter-Tannersville Central School District81203
Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District81435

Montgomery County

School DistrictStudents
Nov. 16		Students Dec. 16Teachers/staff
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff Dec. 16
Greater Amsterdam Central School District1161551634
Canajoharie Central School District49531011
Fonda Fultonville Central School District57921117
Fort Plain Central School District253826
Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District43781432

Rensselaer County

School DistrictStudents
Nov. 16		Students
Dec. 16		Teachers/staff
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
Averill Park School District951851633
Berlin School District4186927
Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District4269611
East Greenbush School District992141732
Hoosic Valley School District48951120
Hoosick Falls School District122859
Lansingburgh School District70781113
North Greenbush School District1200
Rensselaer City School District45651017
Schodack School District144527
Troy City School District 1562332038
Wynantskill Union Free School District71927

Saratoga County

School DistrictStudents
Nov. 16		Students
Dec. 16		Teachers/staff
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
Ballston Spa Central School District912151639
Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District741551325
Corinth Central School District2676711
Edinburg Common School61035
Galway Central School District1929912
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District1438612
Mechanicville City School District 3759711
Saratoga Springs City School District1072522537
Schuylerville Central School District2898514
Shenendehowa Central School District1734302948
South Glens Falls Central School District1082501745
Stillwater Central School District3757715
Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District2145413

Schenectady County

School DistrictStudents
Nov. 16		Students
Dec. 16		Teachers/staff
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
Duanesburg School District1041211
Mohonasen School District1071541113
Niskayuna School District63135817
Schalmont School District1041501323
Schenectady City School District25338767113
Scotia-Glenville School District50111715

Schoharie County

School DistrictStudents
Nov. 16		Students
Dec. 16		Teachers/staff
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District3075623
Jefferson Central School District161633
Sharon Springs Central School District2803

Warren County

School DistrictStudents
Nov. 16		Students
Dec. 16		Teachers/staff
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
Glens Falls Central School District80130818
Johnsburg Central School District1354210
Lake George School District2446510
North Warren Central School District2548810
Queensbury Union Free School District1342601529
Warrensburg Central School District3752410

Washington County

School DistrictStudents
Nov. 16		Students
Dec. 16		Teachers/staff
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff
Dec. 16
Argyle Central School District1637513
Bolton Central School District41513
Cambridge Central School District2349822
Fort Ann Central School District4169211
Granville Central School District581211521
Greenwich Central School District2850715
Hartford Central School District153726
Hudson Falls Central School District1912842537
Salem Central School District91445
Whitehall Central School District40591318

