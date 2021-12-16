Post-holiday COVID surge seen in Capital Region schools

FILE — In this April 13, 2021 file photo Kindergarten students participate in a classroom activity on the first day of in-person learning at Maurice Sendak Elementary School in Los Angeles California schools have a few statewide requirements for how schools apply COVID rules for schools but leave most details up to the local districts, leading to a dizzying patchwork of approaches that parents and teachers say can be confusing and frustrating. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong,File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Capital Region schools are seeing a post-Thanksgiving Day surge in COVID cases. The latest update shows some schools have doubled their number of reported cases between November 16 and December 16, according to the New York COVID-19 Report Card.

A notable difference is mostly seen in larger school districts like Averill Park, Schenectady, and Shenendehowa but can also be seen in smaller ones like Berne-Knox-Westerlo, Corinth, and New Lebanon.

The Shenendehowa School District reported 173 cases between September 1-November 16. From November 16-December 16 they reported 257. The district said this isn’t unlike what they saw around the holidays last year.

“The rise in COVID-19 cases is very similar to what we saw last year around this time due to winter weather and holiday gatherings/parties indoors. We continue to work through our mitigation efforts in partnership with our nurses and Department of Health,” said Public Information Officer, Lindsay Valenti.

Check the tables for other Capital Region school districts by county below:

Albany County

School District Students Nov. 16 Students Dec. 16 Teachers/staff Nov. 16 Teachers/staff Dec. 16 Albany City School District 209 313 62 97 Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District 26 64 12 29 Bethlehem Central School District 42 71 11 23 Cohoes City School District 70 96 17 22 Green Island Union Free School District 6 10 6 7 Guilderland Central School District 110 214 17 42 Menands Union Free School District 6 10 2 2 North Colonie School District 110 227 21 40 Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District 37 87 6 10 South Colonie Central School District 127 211 18 39 Voorheesville Central School District 27 55 5 10 Watervliet City School District 37 55 7 10

Columbia County

School District Students

Nov. 16 Students

Dec. 16 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Dec. 16 Chatham Central School District 26 62 3 13 Germantown Central School District 7 12 2 3 Hudson City School District 21 57 12 22 Ichabod Crane Central School District 93 147 13 16 New Lebanon Central School District 5 26 1 2 Taconic Hills Central School District 20 32 13 17

Fulton County

School District Students

Nov. 16 Students

Dec. 16 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Dec. 16 Broadalbin Perth School District 135 186 24 33 Gloversville School District 138 181 24 36 Johnstown School District 70 101 20 31 Mayfield School District 48 72 11 21 Northville School District 33 47 10 13 Wheelerville Union Free School District 7 8 1 2

Greene County

School District Students

Nov. 16 Students

Dec. 16 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Dec. 16 Cairo Durham Central School District 34 67 11 19 Catskill Central School District 21 48 10 16 Coxsackie-Athens School District 35 56 8 18 Greenville Central School District 27 58 8 19 Hunter-Tannersville Central School District 8 12 0 3 Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District 8 14 3 5

Montgomery County

School District Students

Nov. 16 Students Dec. 16 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff Dec. 16 Greater Amsterdam Central School District 116 155 16 34 Canajoharie Central School District 49 53 10 11 Fonda Fultonville Central School District 57 92 11 17 Fort Plain Central School District 25 38 2 6 Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District 43 78 14 32

Rensselaer County

School District Students

Nov. 16 Students

Dec. 16 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Dec. 16 Averill Park School District 95 185 16 33 Berlin School District 41 86 9 27 Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District 42 69 6 11 East Greenbush School District 99 214 17 32 Hoosic Valley School District 48 95 11 20 Hoosick Falls School District 12 28 5 9 Lansingburgh School District 70 78 11 13 North Greenbush School District 1 2 0 0 Rensselaer City School District 45 65 10 17 Schodack School District 14 45 2 7 Troy City School District 156 233 20 38 Wynantskill Union Free School District 7 19 2 7

Saratoga County

School District Students

Nov. 16 Students

Dec. 16 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Dec. 16 Ballston Spa Central School District 91 215 16 39 Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District 74 155 13 25 Corinth Central School District 26 76 7 11 Edinburg Common School 6 10 3 5 Galway Central School District 19 29 9 12 Hadley-Luzerne Central School District 14 38 6 12 Mechanicville City School District 37 59 7 11 Saratoga Springs City School District 107 252 25 37 Schuylerville Central School District 28 98 5 14 Shenendehowa Central School District 173 430 29 48 South Glens Falls Central School District 108 250 17 45 Stillwater Central School District 37 57 7 15 Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District 21 45 4 13

Schenectady County

School District Students

Nov. 16 Students

Dec. 16 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Dec. 16 Duanesburg School District 10 41 2 11 Mohonasen School District 107 154 11 13 Niskayuna School District 63 135 8 17 Schalmont School District 104 150 13 23 Schenectady City School District 253 387 67 113 Scotia-Glenville School District 50 111 7 15

Schoharie County

School District Students

Nov. 16 Students

Dec. 16 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Dec. 16 Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District 30 75 6 23 Jefferson Central School District 16 16 3 3 Sharon Springs Central School District 2 8 0 3

Warren County

School District Students

Nov. 16 Students

Dec. 16 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Dec. 16 Glens Falls Central School District 80 130 8 18 Johnsburg Central School District 13 54 2 10 Lake George School District 24 46 5 10 North Warren Central School District 25 48 8 10 Queensbury Union Free School District 134 260 15 29 Warrensburg Central School District 37 52 4 10

Washington County