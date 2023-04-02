JEFFERSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police have been searching for a missing person last seen on a private lake in Schoharie County. It was an active scene all Sunday morning and afternoon as police and their diving teams continued searching for a missing person around a private lake near Camp Oorah.

Police got the call at approximately 3 p.m. for a possible drowning. State police say multiple agencies were on the scene, including Jefferson Fire, Stamford Fire, the DEC, and search and rescue. Upon arrival, they discovered a canoe flipped over.

Police say two people were recovered from the water and then transported to Albany Medical Center and are now in stable condition. The third individual was last seen trying to swim to shore but was not seen since.

Trooper Stephanie O’Niel told News10 that “the search was discontinued yesterday due to darkness and water conditions.” Then the search resumed this morning with a boat to help search the waters.

News10 spoke with friends of the individuals, and they didn’t want to be on camera, but they said they were only in the area for about a month for construction work happening nearby. But everyone is trying their best to support the families involved during this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they will not release the identity of anyone involved at this time.

Make sure to watch us on air and online for the latest on this story.