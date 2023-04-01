A Search and Rescue boat on the water outside of TheZone camp.

STAMFORD, N.Y (NEWS10)- Multiple agencies are on scene responding to a possible drowning that occurred at TheZone Boys Camp earlier Saturday afternoon. The New York State Police said at approximately 3 p.m, crews were called to the area for a possible drowning.

TheZone Jewish sleepaway camps are a division of Camp Oorah.

It is confirmed that two people were rescued after a canoe capsized, and one person is unaccounted for. Details on the individuals are unknown. Search and Rescue personnel remain on scene along with members from the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson and Stamford fire, and rangers from the Department of Environmental Conservation.

