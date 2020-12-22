Possible COVID exposure at Walmart in Amsterdam

Posted: / Updated:

(Pixabay)

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Health Department is warning of a possible COVID exposure at the Walmart in the Sanford Farms Shopping Center in Amsterdam. Anyone who went to Walmart during the following date and times should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days following the possible exposure.

Dates and Times:

  • Sunday, Dec. 20 – 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 21 – 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Anyone with any questions should reach out to the Montgomery County Health Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

