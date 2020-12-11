Possible COVID exposure at Stewarts in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Department of Health sent out a warning about a potential COVID exposure at the Stewarts at 1455 State highway 5s in Amsterdam. People who went to that Stewarts on the following date and time should monitor themselves for COVID symptoms.

Friday, Dec. 4 – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with questions should reach out to the Montgomery County Health Department.

